Downtown Roseville

Free Summer Music in Downtown Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – Keep it local this summer Roseville at Downtown Tuesday Nights! Head to the resurgent part of town where the community gathers each Tuesday evening between 5:30 and 9:00 pm for fun!

Stroll the city, nosh on tasty food, imbibe cold drinks while soaking in the music and entertainment. Fun for the entire family and a great way to beat back those workday blues.

COMING SOON! PLACER COUNTY FAIR

COMING SOON! PLACER COUNTY FAIR

Placer County Fair in Roseville

SOON!

Concert Schedule

  • June 6: Uptown Funk (Tribute Band)
  • June 13: 27 Outlaws
  • June 20: Kenny Frye
  • June 27: Steel ‘N’ Chicago
  • July 11: Ant Bee
  • July 18: Cougar Adams
  • July 25: Southbound

Roseville’s Downtown Tuesday Nights offer an fun and affordable night out. It’s also a terrific way to support local merchants that are working hard to provide residents with a thriving downtown! Parking is free, just bring smile.

related

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO AFFILIATION with print, politics or BIG media.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side.

▶ Related▶ More from Author