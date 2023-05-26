Free Summer Music in Downtown Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – Keep it local this summer Roseville at Downtown Tuesday Nights! Head to the resurgent part of town where the community gathers each Tuesday evening between 5:30 and 9:00 pm for fun!

Stroll the city, nosh on tasty food, imbibe cold drinks while soaking in the music and entertainment. Fun for the entire family and a great way to beat back those workday blues.

COMING SOON! PLACER COUNTY FAIR COMING SOON! PLACER COUNTY FAIR Placer County Fair in Roseville SOON!

Concert Schedule

June 6: Uptown Funk (Tribute Band)

June 13: 27 Outlaws

June 20: Kenny Frye

June 27: Steel ‘N’ Chicago

July 11: Ant Bee

July 18: Cougar Adams

July 25: Southbound

Roseville’s Downtown Tuesday Nights offer an fun and affordable night out. It’s also a terrific way to support local merchants that are working hard to provide residents with a thriving downtown! Parking is free, just bring smile.

related