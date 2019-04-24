Elementary School slated for Whitney Ranch

ROCKLIN, CA,- At Rocklin Unified School District’s Board meeting on April 10, 2019, Landmark Construction was awarded a $31.6 M contract to build a new 65,000 square foot elementary school located at the corner of Painted Pony Lane and West Oaks Boulevard, in the Whitney Ranch area.

The new 21st century elementary school includes an Administration Building, Learning Resource Center, Multipurpose Building, three buildings with 29 classrooms and one portable classroom, explained Kevin Brennan, President of Landmark Construction. “We are thrilled to be working collaboratively with Rocklin USD and Rainforth Grau Architects to deliver another brand-new campus – in this case a vibrant new learning environment right in our backyard,” said Brennan. Landmark Construction is located in Rocklin and has built and renovated K-12, college, and university facilities throughout northern California since 1998.

Location of New Elementary School

One of the Rocklin USD’s key strategies is to “facilitate learning experiences that ignite passion, develop enduring skills, and feature relevance, choice, and purpose for each student.” Rainforth Grau Architect’s team has invested in meeting RUSD’s key strategies with modern design solutions. The new campus incorporates safety into its site design through purposeful building placement and landscape use. The interior of the campus is laid out to allow for outdoor learning and campus-wide collaboration with large covered amphitheaters built into the landscape, enabling the entire student body to gather in one space.

Open classrooms and flexible furniture give students the opportunity to choose learning environments that work best for them in the 21st-century elementary school. In addition, the learning resource center has been slated to have a makerspace in place of a computer lab to encourage group collaboration and support Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM) education.

Elementary School Number 12, scheduled to be completed in 2020, gives teachers a canvas to develop students’ critical thinking skills, group collaboration, communication and creative thinking.