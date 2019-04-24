Free Services to Veterans May 14-16 in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – Placer Veterans Stand Down, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help the Veteran population, is gearing up for its annual event May 14th-16th, at @TheGrounds in Roseville. All Veterans and their legal spouses and children are invited to attend.

For the last several years, Placer Veterans Stand Down has served an average of 400 veterans each year, drawing from Placer County, Sacramento, and surrounding regions.

This year, Placer Veteran’s Stand Down is launching its inaugural Video Remote Traffic Court to be held the morning of May 14th, 2019 only. Veterans, who are being held back by court costs and fines related to traffic infraction tickets in Placer County, will be able to interact directly with a Placer County Superior Court Judge through a video and audio system in order to have their cases reviewed to see if those fines and costs can be converted to community service hours. The Veteran may be required to produce documents at the time of the hearing; more information is available on the website. Documents to bring to the hearing include, but may not be limited to: insurance, driver’s license, registration, and release of liability/junked car paperwork. Community service should be completed at the Stand Down. Online pre-registration is required by May 1, 2019. Please go to www.placerveteransstanddown.org before May 1st to register!

“We are very excited to partner with Placer County to offer this service to our veterans,” said Brigadier General Robert Hipwell, CEO of Placer Veteran Stand Down, Inc.. “The Placer Veterans Stand Down event is designed to transform the lives of our homeless veteran population and get them back on their feet.”

This year’s Placer Veterans Stand Down is continues to partner with numerous local providers, offering the following FREE services:

• Meals: 3 meals per day on the 14th & 15th, Dinner catered by Thunder Valley Casino & Resort on the 14th.

• Optional overnight stay: 14th & 15th

• Legal 14th-15th, Dental 14th-15th, Medical 14th-15th, Hearing (15th) & Eye Services:14th-15th only.

• Veterinarian Services for dogs and cats 14th-15th

• Haircuts and Showers

• Housing & Employment Assistance

• Child Support Services

• DMV Assistance

• Home Repair Assistance

• Clothes and personal care supplies

• VA Benefit Assistance

• Health & Human Service Assistance​

Please see our website below for complete list of service providers.

Our event is open to ALL Veterans and their legal spouses and children free of charge. Services will be offered for the first two days of the event. Although walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is required for some services. To pre-register and make an appointment with one of the assisting groups, or are a doctor wishing to volunteer, please register and visit us at www.placerveteransstanddown.org or call 916-969-0320. Preregistering will also save you time in the line when you arrive.

Please note that pre-registration does not guarantee that the traffic ticket will qualify to be heard at this court date. Not all cases will qualify. When the Veteran signs up, they will be notified if their case does not qualify for this Placer County traffic infraction calendar. Veterans participating in this court should schedule other services at other times during this Stand Down to allow for this hearing.

Some Stand Down’s in CA have switched to an every other year schedule, and this may be an off-year for an area you live in, so please check on this so you can get your services done at our Stand Down in Roseville.

Veteran Stand Down events are modeled after the Stand Down concept that was used during the Vietnam War where exhausted combat units were provided a safe environment to rest, recover, receive meals and medical attention, and enjoy camaraderie. Modern community-based Stand Down events have been developed specifically for veterans facing life challenges such as finding shelter, obtaining financial assistance, finding places of employment, health resources, and more.

For more questions about the event, or to make a monetary, in-kind donation, please contact Placer Veterans Stand Down administration at info@placerveteransstanddown.org or visit our the website at www.placerveteransstanddown.org

About Placer Veterans Stand Down

The Placer Veterans Stand Down is a non-profit organization under the 501c3 that supports the Veteran population by providing a variety of services to military veterans and their families. The Placer Veterans Stand Down offers transportation, employment services, transitional housing, legal services, counseling, primary medical care, dental, optical and audiology services and even veterinary care (with animal vaccinations). The organization also provides meals and shelter for homeless veterans and their families. These services are not limited only to those who are homeless, because the Placer Veterans Stand Down is dedicated to making a broad array of support available to all who have served, regardless of their needs or the location of their residence.