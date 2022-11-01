Annual holiday tradition @ Quarry Park

Rocklin, Calif. – The 15th annual Rocklin Christmas Tree Lighting Festival at Quarry Park and includes new surprises each holiday season. Scheduled for December 3, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 7:30pm. Stay tuned for updates.

The tree lighting is scheduled for around 7:00 pm

This year’s Rocklin Christmas Tree Lighting will include a Holiday Market, Food Trucks and of course Santa and Mrs. Clause. Admission is free!

Quarry Park

