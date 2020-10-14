Opportunity to address demand

Rocklin, CA- Donating blood matters now more than ever as COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of numerous blood drives.

The City of Rocklin is partnering with Vitalant, the South Placer Rotary Club, and Menchie’s of Rocklin to host a public blood drive to help address the demand for donations and assist those in need.

Please visit www.donors.vitalant.org, click “Make an Appointment,” then “Blood Drive Code,” and enter: SMFT169

Where: Johnson-Springview Park Community Center at 5480 5th St, Rocklin, CA 965677

When: Wednesday, October 28, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Who: The City of Rocklin, in partnership with Vitalant, the Rotary Club, and Menchie’s Rocklin

More Info: Even though there is no inherent risk of getting coronavirus from the donation procedure itself, Vitalant takes extra precautions to protect staff and donors. Social distancing, temperature checks, masks, and continuous sanitation will be enforced at the blood drive for the safety of donors.

