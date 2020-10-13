Long-term strategy to reduce disaster losses

AUBURN, Calif – Placer County is seeking community feedback to update its local hazard mitigation plan.

The plan, a partnership with cities and special districts, assesses the risk of floods, drought, wildfires, severe weather, and other natural hazards of concern to the county. While hazards are not always preventable, a hazard mitigation plan establishes the foundation for a long-term community strategy to reduce disaster losses, while also making Federal Emergency Management Agency resources available upon plan approval.

A FEMA-approved hazard mitigation plan allows agencies to apply for pre- and post-disaster mitigation grant funding. It can also increase community ratings used for the National Flood Insurance Program, which can result in lower flood insurance premiums through the program.

Placer County is seeking members of the public to participate on the hazard mitigation planning committee for this plan update. Background experience on the issue is not required. Placer County is requesting attendance and participation from the community at the upcoming planning committee and public meetings to kick off the project.

Planning committee virtual meeting

Wednesday, Oct. 28

1:30 – 4 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81109100563?pwd=K1lmSzdzcDd4YjZtc2NxNUdvWnJ3dz09

Meeting ID: 811 0910 0563

Passcode: 479633

Or call in: +1 669 900 6833

Public information virtual meeting

Wednesday, Oct. 28

6- 7:30 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86599073886?pwd=MXJIWnN6d1hqdml0MEhTbDNZbnQ2UT09

Meeting ID: 865 9907 3886

Passcode: 165810

Or call in: +1 669 900 6833

Interested residents can find more information by visiting the LHMP webpage at https://www.placer.ca.gov/1381/Local-Hazard-Mitigation-Plan