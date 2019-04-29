Federal Block Grant Funds from HUD

(City of Rocklin, 2019) – The City of Rocklin receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the form of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) each year. The funds are used, in part, to assist residents with securing decent housing, benefit the elderly, and expand economic opportunities for those of low and moderate incomes.

On Tuesday, April 22, the Rocklin City Council awarded a total of approximately $53,000 in CDBG funds for Fiscal Year 2019/2020 to four local non-profit organizations serving the people of Rocklin.

Roseville Water Efficiency

Seniors First

The Senior Nutrition Program (SNP) at Seniors First provides hot meals to seniors at the Rocklin cafe location. Hot noon-time meals are served Monday through Friday to seniors and disabled individuals free of charge. The SNP reduces food insecurity, prevents the adverse effects of malnutrition, and fosters a feeling of camaraderie and comfort to lessen the isolation experienced by many seniors. An estimated 150 people are expected to benefit from the grant award.

Stand Up Placer

Stand Up Placer will use the awarded grant funds to support their victim services program, which benefits Rocklin residents who are survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking. The program addresses the need for survivors of domestic/sexual violence and/or human trafficking to address their trauma, including mental and physical health needs, support their individual process of healing, and reduce the risk of future violence in their lives.

In addition to over 50 survivors being helped, a portion of the funds will be allocated to wages and benefits for advocacy specialists, therapists, and the clinical manager.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army prevents homelessness by giving a hand up to those in need. Families or individuals that receive a 3-day pay or quit notice from their landlord and have an unexpected expense within the last month qualify for a one-time rental or deposit assistance. They make an appointment with a Salvation Army Service Coordinator and can receive much-needed assistance to help prevent them from becoming homeless. The funding is estimated to benefit 29 households, or 58 individuals, in Rocklin.

Foothills Habitat for Humanity

Foothills Habitat for Humanity provides minor housing repairs at no cost to homeowner households with extremely low, low, and moderate income in Rocklin. The organization plans to rehabilitate housing and remove architectural barriers in low-income homes. Examples include removing deteriorated and hazardous materials, installing a water heater, and fixing leaky faucets. The project is estimated to benefit 20 households.

