Placer County Department of HHS seeks public insight

Placer County community members are invited to participate in an online survey to help strengthen county mental health services and wellness programs.

Placer County’s Department of Health and Human Services is collecting community input that is essential to help shape the county’s three-year Mental Health Services Act Plan, set to begin July 1, 2020.

Roseville Water Efficiency

California voters passed the Mental Health Services Act, or Proposition 63, in November 2004. MHSA places a 1 percent tax on personal incomes over $1 million. Counties receive funds through the state with the goal of transforming the public mental health system to better serve the community.

The plan aims to create local mental health systems that are consumer- and family member- driven, focused on wellness and resiliency, recovery-orientated and culturally competent.

Community input through the survey will help determine what is working well in the community and what services are still needed to improve mental health and wellness.

Placer County Survey Online

Placer’s MHSA online survey is available here. The survey is 31 questions and should take 10-15 minutes to complete.

Those interested in learning more visit current MHSA programs.