Roseville to get baked as triple digit temps return

Roseville, Calif.- When the mercury dips below 90 degrees and gentle breezes roll through a summer’s day, Roseville residents sit up and take notice. This part of California is typically hot and still during the summer months.

Those cool breezes and amazing temperatures were fun while they lasted. It’s time for Roseville to get baked as the regularly scheduled summer heat brings back oven-like temps to South Placer.

Roseville Forecast

Saturday : 95° Sunny with clear skies

: 95° Sunny with clear skies Sunday: 102° Sunny with clear skies

102° Sunny with clear skies Monday : 105° Sunny with clear skies

: 105° Sunny with clear skies Tuesday : 99° Sunny with clear skies

: 99° Sunny with clear skies Wednesday: 99° Sunny with clear skies

It’s should be a fun time to get out and enjoy some local water activities or for those less inclined, a summer travel opportunity to visit cooler climes.

Cool Getaways

Happy Summer!

