Expertise and experience cited in appointments

Rocklin, Calif. – Matthew McOmber was unanimously appointed to the position of Rocklin City Attorney at the January 9, 2024 City Council meeting. His official start day with the City of Rocklin was Monday, February 5.

Mr. McOmber has extensive experience in public agency law having served in the Shasta County Counsel’s Office for more than 10-years where he served in various roles including Interim County Counsel and Assistant County Counsel.

His prior experience includes international service as counsel for the sovereign nation of the Federated States of Micronesia, as well as private sector law firm experience providing litigation and general counsel legal services to local government agencies. Additionally, Mr. McOmber also served part-time as a Deputy City Attorney for Rocklin in 2010.

McOmber earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from Brigham Young University and received his Juris Doctor in 2005 from the University of the Pacific-McGeorge School of Law.

“I am thrilled to bring Matt on board as our City Attorney. His years of legal experience and background will be an asset to the Rocklin community.” Mayor Greg Janda said.

The City Attorney’s Office advises the City Council, City Boards and Commissioner, and City Departments on legal matters.

McOmber will replace Interim City Attorney Dan Cucchi, who has served since March 2023.

City Clerk Avinta Madhukansh-Singh

The City of Rocklin has announced an important new hire in Avinta Madhukansh-Singh as its City Clerk, filling a post that has been vacant since July 2023.

As City Clerk, Singh is responsible for managing local elections, public meeting agendas and minutes, city records, public requests for information, and more.

New to Rocklin, Avinta Madhukansh-Singh brings over a decade of experience in working for local government agencies in the Bay Area, including six years in the City of Hayward City Clerk’s Office, and is thrilled to continue her career in public service. Singh holds a B.A. in Biology and Legal Studies from UC Berkeley and a Master’s in Public Administration from CSU East Bay.

Her appointment is expected to be formally approved at next Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“We are thrilled to welcome Avinta to Rocklin’s executive team,” said City Manager Aly Zimmermann. “Singh’s commitment to collaborative leadership, dedication to transparency, and expertise in procedural management will serve our Rocklin community well,” Zimmermann stated.

