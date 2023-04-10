Improving Folsom’s outstanding trails and urban forest

Folsom, Calif.- Join the City of Folsom for the 28th annual Folsom Trails Day/Arbor Day event Saturday, April 15.

Volunteers are needed to work on projects to improve our beautiful trails and urban forest. This event is a great way for individuals, families, co-workers, and school and service groups to give back to the community. All registered volunteers receive a free lunch and commemorative T-shirt.

Volunteers will meet at Econome Park (1900 Parkway Drive) at 8:30 a.m. to check in and to receive directions to their assigned project site. Volunteers will assist on one of three projects; two of the projects include trail shoulder repair; the third project involves removing tree cages from planted mitigation trees.

Preregistration is mandatory; volunteers must be age 12 or older, and those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers should bring sunscreen, gloves, protective eyewear, and water.

Learn more and register online.