Opportunity to serve on advisory board

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Youth Commission is now accepting applications from local youth who wish to serve as one of 20 formally appointed members for the 2023-24 term. The PCYC is an advisory board to the Placer County Board of Supervisors that consists of at least two youth representatives from each of the five supervisorial districts.

PCYC aims to advise decision-makers on youth-related issues, serve as a community forum to discuss youth concerns and ideas, raise the profile of Placer County youth, create positive change in the community, encourage youth engagement and prepare youth to be active citizens. The PCYC experience has helped numerous students gain opportunities, awards and scholarships.

Responsibilities

Youth members facilitate bi-monthly meetings, set priorities, conduct research and create and execute action plans. PCYC may sponsor special activities and host open forums or events, such as the upcoming “Free Your Mind, Free the Air” 5k run on April 29. PCYC also presents an annual report to the Board of Supervisors each June.

Application deadline

PCYC strives to appoint youth that represent diverse backgrounds, experiences and skill sets. Applicants must be Placer County residents between the ages of 14 (or ninth grade) and 18 (or twelfth grade) years. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

Commissioner appointment is a competitive process consisting of both a written application and an interview.

Learn more and apply at www.placeryouth.com.