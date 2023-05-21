Sierra College EEO Advisory Committee Celebrates with Inaugural Awards Ceremony
Rocklin, Calif.- Members of Sierra College leadership, administrators, faculty, staff, and student body recently gathered in the Chalet Event Center in Rocklin to celebrate the first Excellence in Equity Awards presented by the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Advisory Committee.
These awards were created to recognize the incredible employees, students, alumni, and community/business partners who have actively engaged in equitable and anti-racist practices that have contributed towards positive institutional/societal outcomes. Those nominated must demonstrate experience in leading meaningful change in diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and anti-racism (DEIA) that has led to institutional, community, employee-centered, and/or student-centered enhancements to support those most disproportionately impacted at our institution.
Nominees for the Inaugural Excellence in Equity Awards:
|Category
|Nominees (Winners in bold)
|Student Club/Group
|Associated Students of Sierra College (ASSC)
|Corporate/Community Partner
|North State Building Industries Association Foundation (BIA)
Sierra College Foundation
|Sierra College Alumni
|Little Dove Rey Running Bear
|Rising/Emerging Equity Champion
|Maryam Portillo
Erica Reich-Zuazo
|Classified Professional
|D’Ambra Amaro-Mendoza
Joseph “Joe” Avila
Allisha Crockett
Stefaney De Genova
Elise Grice
Kelly Jones
Chrissy Molina
Paula Mota
Kara Rodriguez
Breezy Young
|Faculty Member
|Kim Cantrell
Jennifer Kattman
Dr. David Miramontes-Quiñones
Dr. Reyes Ortega
Wayne Robinson
Dr. Jason Sumi
Johnnie Terry
Tonya Times
Zenaido Ramos
|Manager/Supervisor
|Dr. Kim Bateman
Nigel Haikins-Appiah
Rachael Greve
LaToya Jackson-Laínez
Dr. Susan Lucyga
Dr. William Syms
Dr. Linda Williams
The Sierra College EEO Advisory Committee includes Allisha Crockett, Britney Barron-Slates, Cameron Abbott, Casey Brown, Diana Higashi-Ybarra, Heather Eubanks, Jay Hester, LaToya Jackson-Lainez, Ninette Dollesin, Dr. Susan Lucyga, Tarissa Hopkins, and Dr. William Syms.
About Sierra College
Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region.
related
- Equity vs Equality: What’s the Difference? (The George Washington University)
- Sacramento Naturopathic Doctor Continues Walk Across USA for Health Equity
- Placer County HHS programs awarded for animal services as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion
- Every Student Matters: RUSD’s Focus on Equity, Inclusivity and Understanding
We have NO AFFILIATION with print, politics or BIG media.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side.