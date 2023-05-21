Sierra College EEO Advisory Committee Celebrates with Inaugural Awards Ceremony

Rocklin, Calif.- Members of Sierra College leadership, administrators, faculty, staff, and student body recently gathered in the Chalet Event Center in Rocklin to celebrate the first Excellence in Equity Awards presented by the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Advisory Committee.

These awards were created to recognize the incredible employees, students, alumni, and community/business partners who have actively engaged in equitable and anti-racist practices that have contributed towards positive institutional/societal outcomes. Those nominated must demonstrate experience in leading meaningful change in diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and anti-racism (DEIA) that has led to institutional, community, employee-centered, and/or student-centered enhancements to support those most disproportionately impacted at our institution.

Nominees for the Inaugural Excellence in Equity Awards:

Category Nominees (Winners in bold) Student Club/Group Associated Students of Sierra College (ASSC) Corporate/Community Partner North State Building Industries Association Foundation (BIA)

Sierra College Foundation Sierra College Alumni Little Dove Rey Running Bear Rising/Emerging Equity Champion Maryam Portillo

Erica Reich-Zuazo Classified Professional D’Ambra Amaro-Mendoza

Joseph “Joe” Avila

Allisha Crockett

Stefaney De Genova

Elise Grice

Kelly Jones

Chrissy Molina

Paula Mota

Kara Rodriguez

Breezy Young Faculty Member Kim Cantrell

Jennifer Kattman

Dr. David Miramontes-Quiñones

Dr. Reyes Ortega

Wayne Robinson

Dr. Jason Sumi

Johnnie Terry

Tonya Times

Zenaido Ramos Manager/Supervisor Dr. Kim Bateman

Nigel Haikins-Appiah

Rachael Greve

LaToya Jackson-Laínez

Dr. Susan Lucyga

Dr. William Syms

Dr. Linda Williams

The Sierra College EEO Advisory Committee includes Allisha Crockett, Britney Barron-Slates, Cameron Abbott, Casey Brown, Diana Higashi-Ybarra, Heather Eubanks, Jay Hester, LaToya Jackson-Lainez, Ninette Dollesin, Dr. Susan Lucyga, Tarissa Hopkins, and Dr. William Syms.

