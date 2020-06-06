State-run program assisting with free PPE

Rocklin, CA- The City of Rocklin is working with Placer County and the State of California to distribute limited quantities of face coverings and hand sanitizer to Rocklin businesses working to reopen and/or operate safely.

The state-run, locally administered program allows businesses to receive the personal protective equipment at no cost, if they confirm they are unable to secure it due to lack of private supply or lengthy delivery times.

Request Form – Required

To request supplies, businesses must complete the online request form.

While supplies last

A maximum of 200 facemasks and 250 ounces of hand sanitizer will be provided to each business, while supplies last.

After submitting the online form, businesses will be contacted with a date and time their order will be available. Distribution will likely begin the week of June 15 and the final method and date will be determined by staff availability and the amount of participation from businesses.

Distribution methods may include drive thru pickup, delivery, or a combination of both. All businesses who complete the mandatory survey will receive follow-up communication with instructions.

The personal protective equipment is available for businesses that are open, or preparing to open, to assist in keeping employees and customers healthy and safe.