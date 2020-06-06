Experienced professional to develop and implement strategic vision

Rocklin, CA- The City of Rocklin welcomes Brenna Rowe as the City’s new Human Resources Director. Rowe stepped into her latest role on May 18, bringing with her outstanding experience across private, educational, and municipal arenas.

“I was impressed with the professionalism of the City of Rocklin and how it is recognized regionally as a city of excellence. I want to help deliver that excellence both internally to employees and externally to residents,” Rowe said.

Rowe has 15 years of experience in the Human Resources field and has diverse experience in all aspects of the job, including labor management, employee relations, training, and development. She most recently served as the HR Manager for the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, an organization that provides fire protection services to three cities and unincorporated areas of San Mateo County.

“I believe that Brenna will be able to develop and implement a strategic vision for Human Resources programs within the City,” City Manager Steve Rudolph said. “She is an energetic, perceptive individual that is motivated to lead a highly-functioning HR department.”

Rowe is already working towards two goals to help make the City more efficient. First, Rowe wants to build upon a culture that encourages employee engagement, which fosters creative ideas and ultimately leads to better service for residents. Second, she plans to improve employee access to information and benefits, allowing broader self-service.

The hiring process was completed entirely through online video conferences and phone calls to adhere to social distancing standards meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“I didn’t meet anyone in person until the first day,” Rowe said. “City Manager Steve Rudolph was an effective communicator and painted a clear picture of City operations throughout the hiring process, so nothing about the City has caught me by surprise.”

Rowe graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Political Science and also completed a Human Resources Management program at the same institution. She is currently pursuing her Master of Liberal Arts degree from Stanford University.