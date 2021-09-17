Tickets on Sale Now for 19th Annual Celebration of Food, Drinks & Music

Lincoln, Calif. – Kicking off the autumn season in style, Taste of Lincoln Showcase, one of Placer County’s premier annual traditions returns to party at Beermann Plaza in Downtown Lincoln on September 25, 2021. The fun kicks off at 6:30 pm and rages until 10 pm.

Taste and sip your way through dozens of vendors serving up scrumptious bites and drinks from some of your favorite local restaurants, wineries and breweries!

Dance your mingle your way around downtown Lincoln while enjoying live music, food and drink, all in great company!

Presented by the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, Taste of Lincoln Showcase always rates as one of South Placer County’s premier local events.

Here’s just a few of of the dozens of vendors you’ll experience, Wise Villa Winery, Dueling Dogs Brewing, Monk’s Cellar, Siino’s Pizza, Pasta & Grill, Bennett’s Kitchen, Kim’s Country Kitchen, Hard Rock Casino, Jones Sconery and many more!

Local music on tap will be provided by The Instructors, Aaron Burke, and Billy Williams.

New to the Area?

If you’re new to the area and looking for a great outdoor date night of fun, Taste of Lincoln Showcase is a terrific bet!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

This is a 21+ only event.

Order your tickets online today at

https://lincolnchamberca.ticketspice.com/19th-annual-taste-of-lincoln-showcase

Beermann Plaza

Taste of Lincoln Showcase

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Beermann Plaza

Downtown Lincoln, CA

6:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Order Tickets