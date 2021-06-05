125-acre Fiddyment Burn for Vegetation Management

Lincoln – South Placer County residents may see smoke Sunday, June 6th, 2021.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department is holding the annual Fiddyment Burn with area fire agencies and volunteer firefighters as a training exercise and fuel reduction project.

Sunday’s effort will focus on burning approximately 125 acres of grass between East Catlett Road and Sunset Boulevard West, on a parcel just west of the Athens Avenue-Fiddyment Road intersection. The area is north of Roseville and west of Rocklin and Lincoln.

Annual Burn

Sunday’s prescribed burn takes place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and volunteer firefighters as a training exercise and fuel reduction project. Sunday’s effort will focus on burning approximately 125 acres of grass between East Catlett Road and Sunset Boulevard West, on a parcel just west of the Athens Avenue-Fiddyment Road intersection.

The area is north of Roseville and west of Rocklin and Lincoln. Sunday’s prescribed burn takes place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.