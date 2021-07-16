Keep history alive: Volunteer at Placer County Museums

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Museums Division is recruiting volunteers to join the ranks of the county’s amazing museum volunteers, docents and team members.

Volunteers are currently needed at the Bernhard Museum Complex, DeWitt History Museum, Gold Rush Museum, Placer County Museum in Auburn, Griffith Quarry Museum in Penryn, and the brand-new Fruitvale School Museum in Lincoln.

“Being a museums volunteer is a wonderful and fulfilling experience for anyone who loves history and meeting new people,” said Placer County Museums Administrator Ralph Gibson. “Keeping Placer’s history alive is an important job and it’s a lot of fun, too.”

Placer County Museums has had the pleasure of preserving and sharing local history since 1948.

The county’s museum system includes eight museums from the valley to the foothills.

“Keeping Placer’s history alive is an important job and it’s a lot of fun, too.” Ralph Gibson

Thousands of local students and visitors from all over the world travel to Placer County to learn what makes our county’s history special.

Contact the Placer County Museums Division for more information or to register for volunteer training at 530-889-6500 or museums@placer.ca.gov.