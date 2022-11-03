Celebrates the season in historic fashion

Folsom, Calif. – The 2022 Ice Skating Season in the Historic District of Folsom is about to get underway….we’ve been working hard to bring some positive changes to the rink…we think you’re going to love our new ice skating scene!

First off, this year the ice rink is in a new location. In years past the Folsom Ice Rink has been around the turntable in the Historic District Plaza. For this year only we will be moving the rink to the area just below the turntable….think of Leidesdorff St. as the new “front door” of the Ice Skating Rink. We are making further upgrades to our ice rink and we will return to the circle around the turntable next year.

New management, new features

We’re excited about the change, which brings with it an entirely new management team (new bright, shiny faces), new ice-making system (better ice quality) and a whole host of new features (fire pits, updated skates, theme nights, and several $10 Tuesdays). In addition, our turntable area remains open and available for viewing the rink from above, which will be a birds-eye view for sure!

We are expecting to open the rink on November 11th, at 10 a.m. The rink will be open until Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, January 16th.

Cashless Ticket Booth

Once our rink opens we’ll be selling tickets on-line. Our ticket booth will be cashless! Please visit our website at Folsomicerink.com to purchase tickets, reserve fire-pits, and find our FAQ’s page.

For special events at the ice rink contact Amy at: [email protected]

For general ice rink information, contact [email protected], folsomicerink.org or call 916-790-8588. The Ice rink is located at 825 Leidesdorff St Folsom.

