Santa visiting in The Village, Skiing with Olympian Jonny Moseley, NYE Fireworks and Parade

Olympic Valley, Calif. – Palisades Tahoe is excited to share the spirit of the holidays. Along with skiing and riding, Palisades Tahoe is celebrating with visits from Santa and the Great Basin Carolers, skiing with Jonny Moseley, as well as fireworks and the New Year’s Eve Torch Light Parade.

Santa’s Schedule

Santa will be in The Village at Palisades Tahoe spreading holiday cheer on December 23 and 24. On the 23, Santa will visit with guests from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. starting at the Big Chair in The Village before heading to Wildflour Bakery for a reading of Cookie Troll by local author Chiara Gajar at 3:00 p.m. On the 24, Santa will take the Base to Base over to the Alpine side at 10:00 a.m. to visit families at the Alpine Base Lodge before coming back to The Village to take photos on the Big Chair and join in with the Great Basin Carolers. For Santa’s full schedule, you can visit the Palisades Tahoe events calendar.

Great Basin Carolers

Enjoy the sounds of the holiday season in The Village at Palisades Tahoe with the Great Basin Carolers. The group will be performing 4:00-7:00 p.m. December 22, 23, 24, 29, and 30.

Ski with an Olympian

If you’ve ever wanted to ski with an Olympian, now is your chance! Ski, ride, après, and more with gold medalist Jonny Moseley. Jonny will visit both mountains from December 26- 31.

New Year’s Eve at Palisades Tahoe

Ring in the New Year with fireworks, live music, joy and excitement at Palisades Tahoe’s NYE Celebration! Our New Year’s Eve events are crafted with families in mind, offering a festive and unforgettable experience for all. Join in for an evening filled with lively entertainment, delicious treats, and a vibrant atmosphere. In addition to our annual Torchlight Parade, we’ll have live music, children’s games, an East Coast ball drop and a late-night concert.

