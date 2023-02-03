One of Amador Wine Country’s Most Popular Events

Plymouth, Calif.- The Amador Vintners Association announces its signature passport event, Behind the Cellar Door, will return March 25 – 26, 2023.

For over 25 years, Behind the Cellar Door has brought together leading Amador wineries and wine lovers for an experiential weekend of wine-focused activities.

“Art of Winemaking”

Focused on the “Art of Winemaking,” guests will be able to immerse themselves in this wine region and discover why Amador Wine Country is one of the top wine regions in California and produces world-class wines that have been rated 100 points by Wine Spectator – twice in fact. From touring the vineyards in the heart of the Gold Rush’s Mother Lode rich in minerals, to exploring the highest mountain vineyards in California, to tasting unique varietals that thrive in the Sierra Foothills, Behind the Cellar door offers a wealth of immersive activities during the two-day experience.

Winemaking History

“Many people don’t realize that Amador is one of California’s first wine region with vineyards dating back to the 1860’s,” explains John Di Stasio with Di Stasio Vineyards. “For over 150 years our vintners have been trailblazers in the wine industry, exploring wine-making in the Sierra Foothills and unique varietals to craft award-winning Zinfandel, Syrah, Barbera and much more. Most of our wineries have been passed down from generation to generation and are still family-owned. During Behind the Cellar Door, guests will be able to meet our winemakers and the families to discover and taste that every bottle of Amador wine has a story.”

Behind the Cellar Door’s unique two-day, reservation-only format allows participants to blaze their own trail through the six sub-zones of Amador Wine country – Fiddletown, Shenandoah, Amador City, Drytown, West End and Sutter Creek. Guests may select up to five winery experiences per day with over 40 wineries participating. A limited number of single-day and designated driver passes are also available.

Tickets & Pricing

Tickets are available for purchase online for the rain or shine event. Pre-Sale ticket pricing starts at just $54 and is available through the website until February 13th. Behind the Cellar Door is sponsored by Harrah’s Northern California.