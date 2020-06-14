Farmers Market Schedules from Roseville to Tahoe
Updated for 2020!
Roseville, CA – As the air warms and flowers blossom, local residents take to the outdoors and begin flocking to local farmers’ markets.
Placer County offers many wonderful opportunities to support your local farmers and environment while enjoying healthier foods in a convenient atmosphere that is conducive to chatting up locals.
Each farmers’ market offers a little something unique and we look forward to checking out what’s new this year.
Farmers’ Market Schedule
SATURDAYS
Auburn: Old Town Courthouse Parking Lot
Auburn Folsom Road at Lincoln Way
OPEN YEAR ROUND
8:00 a.m. – 12 noon
Rocklin: Blue Oaks
RC Willey at Blue Oaks Center
6636 Lonetree Blvd
June 2 – Oct. 27
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
SUNDAYS
Granite Bay: Quarry Ponds Town Center
5550 Douglas Blvd
June 3 – Oct. 28
8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
TUESDAY
Roseville: Whole Foods Market at the Fountains
Galleria Boulevard & East Roseville Parkway
OPEN YEAR ROUND
8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Loomis
Taylor’s Burger & Shake Shop Parking Lot
3636 Taylor Rd, Loomis, CA
2020 market dates pending, please check back
8:00 a.m. – 12 noon
Lincoln Hills
Sierra Fresh Markets
965 Orchard Creek Ln, Lincoln, CA
Estimated 2020 opening date, Wed, June 3, 2020
THURSDAY
Tahoe City Farmers’ Market
Commons Beach
400 N Lake Blvd
May 17 – Oct. 11
8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
www.tahoecityfarmersmarket.com