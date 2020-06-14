Farmers Market Schedules from Roseville to Tahoe

Updated for 2020!

Roseville, CA – As the air warms and flowers blossom, local residents take to the outdoors and begin flocking to local farmers’ markets.

Placer County offers many wonderful opportunities to support your local farmers and environment while enjoying healthier foods in a convenient atmosphere that is conducive to chatting up locals.

Each farmers’ market offers a little something unique and we look forward to checking out what’s new this year.

Farmers’ Market Schedule

SATURDAYS

Auburn: Old Town Courthouse Parking Lot

Auburn Folsom Road at Lincoln Way

OPEN YEAR ROUND

8:00 a.m. – 12 noon

Rocklin: Blue Oaks

RC Willey at Blue Oaks Center

6636 Lonetree Blvd

June 2 – Oct. 27

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAYS

Granite Bay: Quarry Ponds Town Center

5550 Douglas Blvd

June 3 – Oct. 28

8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

TUESDAY

Roseville: Whole Foods Market at the Fountains

Galleria Boulevard & East Roseville Parkway

OPEN YEAR ROUND

8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Loomis

Taylor’s Burger & Shake Shop Parking Lot

3636 Taylor Rd, Loomis, CA

2020 market dates pending, please check back

8:00 a.m. – 12 noon

Lincoln Hills

Sierra Fresh Markets

965 Orchard Creek Ln, Lincoln, CA

Estimated 2020 opening date, Wed, June 3, 2020

THURSDAY

Tahoe City Farmers’ Market

Commons Beach

400 N Lake Blvd

May 17 – Oct. 11

8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

www.tahoecityfarmersmarket.com