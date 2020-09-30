Nonprofit Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation seeks Placer County approval

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The nonprofit Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation has submitted an application to develop a 22-acre parcel of land near the entrance to Northstar California Resort as The Stages at Northstar, a world-class visual and performing arts center for the community.

The Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation has already reached a sublease agreement with Vail Resorts for development and use of the property for up to 80 years. The North Tahoe-Truckee region is home to more than 15 educational institutions and 30 arts-based organizations that historically have not had access to a venue where the community and visitors can see the arts flourish.

The Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation is seeking approval from Placer County to build the performing arts complex, designed by Williams+Paddon Architects + Planners, featuring a 150-seat studio theater, 150-seat multi-use room for visual arts and special events, 650-seat proscenium theater and 2,500-seat outdoor amphitheater. The theatre spaces were designed in collaboration with members of the USC School of Dramatic Arts, UC Berkeley Music Department and UNR Drama Department, whose invaluable feedback offered insight into what actors and set designers would need to efficiently move around the spaces during performances.

“Our intention is to provide a home for performing arts of all varieties to blossom in the Lake Tahoe area-from our local youth to the world’s top performers. Multiple feasibility studies have been conducted over the years, and all have confirmed the fact that there is not only a need for a venue for local arts groups to perform, but there is strong demand by residents and visitors who want access to the cultural experiences The Stages will provide,” said Keith Vogt, retired educator, businessman and board chairman of the Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation. “This state-of-the-art venue will become a tremendous asset to the entire community.”

The Stages at Northstar

Programming for The Stages will include education-focused opportunities that provide a learning workshop for youth and adults through collaboration with local schools, the community college, and universities. A community project designed to bring people together, The Stages will offer entertainment experiences for people of all ages and enrich the local community and provide an economic boost. Estimated to cost $60 million to complete, once operational The Stages is expected to generate nearly $4 million annually in economic output.

Once constructed, The Stages at Northstar will be the only theatrical complex of its kind in the two-state region and stands to fill a significant cultural gap. Early advocates for it include Northstar California Resort, The Parasol Foundation, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Placer County, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation, University of Nevada, Reno, University of California, Berkeley, and the USC School of Dramatic Arts.

“The Stages at Northstar will not only elevate our region among the arts and culture community statewide and beyond, it will benefit our entire community from both a performing arts and economic standpoint,” said Stacy Caldwell, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation CEO. “Having a venue of this caliber for our local arts groups and students to use will be a tremendous asset.”

Project Review

Placer County will review the project in detail, including a comprehensive environmental review with ample opportunity for public comment. A capital campaign is currently underway by the Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation to raise the $60 million needed for construction. The fundraising efforts will include naming rights and other opportunities for donors.

To learn more and to keep updated with news related to The Stages, visit www.tahoearts.net.