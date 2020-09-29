Available on first come, first serve basis

Roseville, CA- Placer County will hold four flu shot clinics this year at locations throughout the county; three drive-through and one walk-in by appointment.

Residents are encouraged to get a flu shot through their regular health care provider, but these free clinics provide another accessible option should anyone experience barriers.

“Flu shots are always important and especially so this year,” said Health and Human Services Director Dr. Rob Oldham. “The more folks who get vaccinated, the more it will help reduce flu-related doctor’s visits and hospitalizations, which in turn can help preserve our health care resources as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.”

Locations: Flu Shot Clinics

Shots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations and times:

Kings Beach

Walk in, by appointment: 530-546-0952

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Auburn (Drive-through)

Sierra Community House

265 Bear St., Kings Beach

Friday, Oct. 9, 12-4 p.m.

Parkside Church

3885 Richardson Dr., Auburn

Rocklin (Drive-through)

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 12-4 p.m.

Sierra College

5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin

Roseville (Drive-through)

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2-5 p.m.

Oakmont High School

1710 Cirby Way, Roseville

While the flu shot will not protect you against COVID-19, it can help prevent you from getting the flu or lessen your symptoms if you do. While flu vaccination is recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older, it is particularly important for young children; pregnant women; adults aged 65 and older; and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma.

Shots are available while supplies last. For more information, visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/immunizations. Other vaccine resources can be found online at https://vaccinefinder.org.

Influenza comes on suddenly and symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills and fatigue. People at higher risk of severe disease who have flu symptoms should contact their medical provider. Providers may prescribe antiviral medications that reduce the severity and duration of illness. Antibiotics are not effective against the flu.

Besides getting immunized, you can also take everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs: