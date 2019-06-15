Data-driven improvements and benchmarking

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Health and Human Services was among 150 organizations from across the country selected by the Fund for Shared Insight to participate in Listen4Good, and will now pilot a program designed to gather more authentic, thorough client feedback.

Listen4Good helps direct-service organizations build sustainable, high-quality, client-focused feedback loops that lead to meaningful improvements in services. Since 2016, more than 200 organizations have taken part, allowing more than 100,000 clients to share their perspectives on the services they receive.

“Using data to shape our impact is crucial to making sure we are headed in the right direction,” said Health and Human Services Director Jeff Brown. “Participating in this innovative program will help us better gauge our success by giving us deeper insight into how satisfied our thousands of clients are with the services they receive.”

The Listen4Good project will be implemented by CalWORKs Employment Services, a program of the Human Services division that assists clients in being job-ready and finding employment. Starting this year, county staff will begin systematically collecting feedback from CalWORKs participants, benchmarking results against similar programs in California and across the country.

Using the Listen4Good framework, CalWORKs staff will then use this feedback to regularly inform positive changes in the way they work, make decisions, deliver services and relate to clients.

Health and Human Services will closely monitor the pilot and may expand the Listen4Good model to other department-run programs and services.