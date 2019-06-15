Participating Museums offer Free Admission on Saturdays

AUBURN, Calif. – Museums throughout Placer County will offer free admission every Saturday this summer as the Heritage Trail Museums Tour returns for its 12th year.

A total of 26 museums will be participating from Roseville to North Lake Tahoe. Free museum days are grouped geographically to allow easy trekking between museums in a day.

The tour added four museums to this year’s lineup, including: the Loomis Basin Historical Society at the Loomis Library and Community Center, the Placer County Museums Archives and Collections Facility in Auburn, as well as the Truckee Old Jail Museum and Truckee Railroad Museum in neighboring Nevada County.

“A summer of fun and adventure awaits for people to explore and learn about Placer County,” said Ralph Gibson, Placer County Museums administrator. “The Heritage Trail offers an excellent opportunity to learn about our rich, fascinating history while exploring our valley, foothills and mountain areas and getting to know the community members who live there.”

A full list of participating museums, free dates, opening hours and activities is available on the Heritage Trail Museums Tour blog here.

The Heritage Trail kicks off June 15 at the Bernhard and Gold Rush museums and the historic Benton Welty School Room in Auburn, and ends Sept. 7 with a free weekend at the Sierra College Natural History Museum in Rocklin.

Fun, family-friendly activities are spread throughout the free weekends, including live music, historical reenactments and much more. Trail visitors are also encouraged to pick up a ‘Get Up and Go’ card at any participating museum. Those who fill the card with stamps from at least eight of the participating museums will be eligible for a gift basket drawing.

The popular student scavenger hunt also returns this year to Placer County. Students who will be entering first through 12th grades in a Placer County school in the fall (or who are home schooled in the county) in the fall can enter to win prizes, including a Samsung Galaxy tablet or a Kindle Fire.