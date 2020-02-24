County seeks to fill 100 empty slots

AUBURN, Calif. – With just days remaining until the March 3 presidential primary election, the Placer County Elections Office is facing a shortage of volunteers to serve in 219 precincts throughout the county. More than 100 poll workers are still needed, including bilingual Spanish- and Korean-speaking volunteers.

“Our Elections Office has an urgent request for more poll workers to help support our democracy during the presidential primary election,” said Placer County Clerk, Recorder and Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco. “We hope that residents will consider lending a hand and contact us – volunteering is a great way to make new friends, meet your neighbors and earn some money, too.”

Election officers are paid up to $160 for staffing polling places.

Bilingual election officers must be fluent in English and Spanish or Korean.

Eligible residents who would like to participate in the democratic process are encouraged to contact the Elections Office right away.

Requirements

Poll workers must be citizens who are registered to vote, legal permanent residents, or high school students aged 16 years or older with a minimum grade point average of 2.5. Experience is not necessary; all training is provided.

To volunteer to be a poll worker, sign up online at http://www.placerelections.com, or call 530-886-5650 or toll-free at 800-824-8683.