Andrew Carnegie Foundation ties to Roseville

Roseville, CA- The Roseville Historical Society, official keepers of Roseville’s history since 1983, is located at 557 Lincoln Street, otherwise known as the Carnegie Museum.

It all started shortly after Roseville was incorporated and needed a library. In 1910 Rosevillians applied for and received a $10,000 grant from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation.

Roseville businessman A.B. McRae generously donated two lots and the city supplied sewer, electrical and plumbing connections. Brick and tile came from Gladding McBean in nearby Lincoln, Granite came from Rocklin and lumber as well as volunteer labor came from Roseville.

In October 1912 the Carnegie Library opened and remained the only library in Roseville until 1979. The basement of the library was where the children hung out learning how to use a card catalog and the responsibility of checking out and returning books. Now repurposed and filled with rich historical documents and items from Roseville’s past.

Circa 1983

Horse photo: William Keehner grading Lincoln Street in front of the new library.

Reconstruction photo: Thanks to a group of concerned citizens, the Carnegie Library underwent extensive reconstruction and reopened in 1988 to house the museum.

