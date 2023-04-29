Full production winery, restaurant and underground wine cave

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Planning Commission has moved the application for the Project 8 Winery forward to the Board of Supervisors with a recommendation for approval.

In an 8-hour meeting Thursday, the commission heard a staff report explaining details of the project, environmental report findings and information on a zoning text amendment and conditional use permit to allow for a full-production large winery, including wine production facilities, a tasting room and accessory restaurant within a 75-foot- tall structure, and an underground wine cave network. The meeting included a lengthy public comment period.

6-1 vote

The Planning Commission cast three votes on entitlements for the winery, resulting in a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors to approve the project.

Commissioners voted 6-1 to recommend certification of the environmental impact report and adoption of the zoning text amendment with modifications.

Recommended Modifications

The recommended modifications to the zoning text amendment included limiting the height exceptions to large wineries that would produce over 20,000 cases a year on large parcels specifically over 20 acres. The third vote was 5-2 to recommend approval of the conditional use permit allowing for the winery.

The proposed project from applicant BEM Inc. (representing Lecavalier Cellars) would develop a full-production winery, producing 50,000 cases of wine annually on 17.96 acres of a 44-acre parcel at 7615 Callison Road in Penryn.

Placer County’s Planning Services Division is scheduled to present the Project 8 proposal to the Board of Supervisors this summer, at which time there will be additional opportunity for public comment.

The full Planning Commission meeting can be viewed on YouTube. (See below)

Placer Planning Commission

