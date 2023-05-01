Stylish and fun to drive

Roseville, Calif.- Welcome a new player into the ever-expanding electric vehicle category – Genesis.

It’s a tough road to travel down when the competition includes venerable auto manufactures like Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Cadillac, Jaguar, Volvo, Acura, Land Rover, Lincoln, and even a somewhat newcomer like Tesla.

Genesis, the luxury division of Hyundai, offers three electrified vehicles – the GV60 SUV and a pair of sedans, the GV70 and G80. Sales for all three EVs are modest at best. Yet that doesn’t mean the quality isn’t there.

Design

Unlike its competitors, there’s no futuristic look for the 2023 Genesis G80 EV. No drumroll is needed, the electric version of the G80 looks like the gas-powered Genesis G80. It’s relatively indistinguishable inside and out from the regular G80 model. And that’s not a bad thing because the G80 is stylish on the outside and has a smartly designed cabin.

However, there are a couple exterior differences, most notably the EV’s front grille and rear bumper. The Genesis EV has an aerodynamic crest grille and the charging door is located at the grille’s upper-right area. Note that charging doors are invisible when closed.

While it won’t match the range of Tesla vehicles or several other established EV models, the G80 is expected to travel roughly 282 miles before a charge is required on its 87.2-kWh battery pack. Genesis says a 350-kW DC fast charger will have the battery at 10 to 80 percent capacity in 22 minutes. Charging time is quite a bit longer (seven hours) if at home and plugged into a Level 2 outlet.

The Genesis EV has standard all-wheel drive and depending on the road conditions and need for power, the vehicle can automatically switch between rear- and all-wheel drive to be more energy efficient.

Expect the G80 to have good performance, but not the kind of rapid acceleration that a Tesla generates. The EV sedan has an electric motor mounted at each axle and can generate 365 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and its mileage estimate is 89-105 mpge.

The G80 is fun to drive, but is not as spirited as many other electric cars. Much like the standard G80, the EV model will deliver a fun, smooth ride with athletic handling and responsive steering. Coming to a stop in the EV will be better than the regular G80 overall, thanks to regenerative braking.

There’s lots of standard driver safety features, including forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning, driver attention warning, lane keeping system, evasive steering assistance, and rear passenger safe-exit system.

AT A GLANCE -2023 GENESIS G80 EV

Performance: dual-motor, 365 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 89-105 mpge

Price estimate: $79,900

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; corrosion: 7 years/unlimited; electric system: 10 years, 100,000 miles

Inside the G80 EV

The G80 interior has an uncluttered and cohesive feel to it. Front seating is comfortable, spacious and supportive, with lots of head and leg room for even taller individuals. Its physical makeup will keep front-seat occupants comfortable even on long road trips. While not as cushy, the rear seats will accommodate three adults with a reasonable amount of space.

Among the standard features are a 14.5-inch touchscreen, heated seats, three-zone climate control system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, though neither one is wireless. A downside to the interior is the lack of cargo space, just 10.8 cubic feet. And making it worse is the rear seats don’t fold flat and there’s no front trunk.

Due to its short history, the Genesis brand is not as well-known as many luxury brands. Adding a capable EV sedan like the 2023 Genesis G80 should be viewed as an overall plus for the South Korean company.