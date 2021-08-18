Recreation Park kicks off the party at 5:00 pm

Auburn, Calif. – The outdoor music and entertainment scene continues to light up this Friday at Recreation Park in Auburn with a free concert, food and fun.

A family-friendly event features a FREE concert by touring artists Dead Winter Carpenters. Opening Friday’s musical adventures at 5:00 pm will be Kyle Ledson and his friends.

Kick back and relax while enjoying an assortment of tasty eats and drinks. A food truck fiesta will offer plenty of scrumptious bites to nosh on while sipping on wines or craft brews in the beer garden. Local vendors will also be on hand offering their custom creations.

Quick info

Food Trucks, Beer, Wine, Music, Vendors

Friday, August 20, 2021

5:00- 10:00 pm @ Auburn Recreation Park

FREE Concert

Family Friendly

