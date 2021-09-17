Popular and Free Grateful Dead Tribute Festival

Auburn, CA- Deadheads have a well-deserved reputation of throwing the world’s greatest parties and every year in Auburn is no exception.

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park September 18, 2021 for a full day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.

Lineup announcements to be posted when they become available.

Sept 18, 2021 – Regional Park in Auburn

(12:00 – 10 PM)

Includes a craft beer garden, GIANT kid zone, food court, crafts and vendors.

Grab your festival blanket, sunscreen as you prepare to dance into the night at one of Placer County’s most colorful events. Don’t forget to hydrate 🙂