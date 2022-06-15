Annual Placer County Juneteenth Celebration

Rocklin, Calif.- Join family, friends and neighbors as we acknowledge, honor and celebrate history at the Annual Placer County Juneteenth Celebration in Rocklin. In 2022, we pay tribute to this historical journey with the theme, “Everyone Has A Seat At the Table.”

The event will be held at Johnson-Springview Park from 9:00am – noon on June 18, 2022.

Please contact us if you would like to set-up a booth! Sponsorship packets are available. The Annual Placer County Juneteenth Celebration is hosted by seeMYchild, a local non-profit. https://www.seemychild.org/

Contact us: [email protected]