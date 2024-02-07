County’s first zero-net-energy facility

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County celebrates its new Health and Human Services Center, a “one-stop” service center for Auburn and the foothills area, at a ribbon cutting ceremony on the Government Center campus.

The 143,000-square-foot facility consolidates existing staff and services from six divisions and is the county’s first zero-net-energy facility, generating as much electricity as it consumes over the course of a year through the use of photovoltaic panels.

HHS Services

HHS services – from mental health and substance use treatment to child abuse prevention, health education, public benefits and more – will begin operation in the new building over the course of the next month.

The new center was collaboratively designed to streamline access to services with features that are both welcoming and cutting-edge.

The services center includes a central lobby, large training and meeting spaces for county and community use, flexible office space for about 450 staff who will occupy the building. Also includes is two-story open space area dubbed “Collaboration Street” that promotes integration between program teams, a play area for children, outdoor patios for visitors and county employees and a river-themed landscape entry.

