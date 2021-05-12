Auburn, CA- The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a design-build contract for a new Health and Human Services Center, awarding the contract to Sacramento-based firm Turner Construction/AC Martin following a competitive process.

The new HHS facility is included in the county’s recently-updated master plan for the Placer County Government Center, and would help consolidate existing staff and services from six divisions in a 142,000-square-foot facility in North Auburn.

The “one-stop” service center for the Auburn and foothills area would improve public access to HHS services and supplant the multiple World War II-era facilities currently in use. It would also be the county’s first zero net-energy facility, generating as much electricity as it consumes over the course of a year through the use of carport-mounted photovoltaic panels.

“…an efficient, flexible facility with durable materials, energy efficient systems and timeless architecture.” Steve Newsom, Facilities Management Director

This exciting new Health and Human Services facility is long overdue and I want to thank all county staff members who have worked the past several years to bring this project forward,” said District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes. “I would also like to thank all current and past HHS staff members who have worked in the old, less than desirable buildings at DeWitt Center.”

“Fiscal responsibility has been a hallmark of this Board, and it’s important for residents to understand the funding sources and reimbursement that will offset costs,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson.

Turner Construction/AC Martin’s proposed plan includes a central lobby with a visitor management system, large training and meeting spaces available for countywide use, naturally daylighted office space, and a common main circulation area. The plan also incorporates a river-themed landscaped entry, a play area for children and outdoor patios for visitors and employees.

“The design-build team was selected from a group of highly qualified competitors. The Turner/AC Martin team’s solution provides an efficient, flexible facility with durable materials, energy efficient systems and timeless architecture,” said Facilities Management Director Steve Newsom.

The $79.8 million building is expected to break ground in early 2022 and open to the public in fall 2023. The project will leverage funds from a variety of qualifying sources to minimize financing costs, in addition to leveraging in-house expertise in project management to reduce costs.

“We’ve seen increased demand for many of our programs during the pandemic and this facility will help residents address multiple needs and access multiple programs from one place,” said Health and Human Services Director Dr. Rob Oldham. “Our vision is that this will be a collaborative, uplifting space for the whole community.”