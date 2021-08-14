Recreation Park on Saturday, August 28th

The BEST CHEFS in the area compete and you win!

Auburn, Calif. -The 4th Annual All American Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday , August 28th, from 11AM to 5PM.

The event will feature over 25 competing teams vying for the bragging rights, title and trophy of All American Rib Cook off Champion! Attend and enjoy craft beers, a full bar, multiple bands/live music, vendors, a super fun kids zone, and more.

There is no admission fee to the event.

A rib tasting experience is $30, a rib tasting experience with preferred cabana seating (shade, tables and chairs) is $55 and the VIP experience is $75. VIP experiences are very limited and include a premier, designated area with seating, shade, private bar, rib tasting service at your table, 2 drink tickets, swag and more.

There will be other foods for sale and a great kids zone with activities. You may bring your own low back chairs, blankets, etc. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds benefit Crime Victims United, Auburn Recreation District Youth Assistance Fund, and Placer Jr. Hillmen Football and Cheer and other local charities.

Can’t wait to see you there!

Join us in beautiful Recreation Park for a day of Delicious Food, Cold Beer, Live Music, Family and Fun!

Grab Tickets Online

Coming in Sept 2021!