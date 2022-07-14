Popular, Free All Day Grateful Dead Tribute Festival
Auburn, Calif.- Deadheads have a well-deserved reputation of throwing the world’s greatest parties and every year in Auburn is no exception. Placer County is home to an ever-growing legion of Deadheads.
Ain’t Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park September 17, 2022 for a full day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Ain’t Dead Fest Lineup…so far
- Stu Allen & Mars Hotel
- Moonalice
- Hot Mountain Dips
- Love Mischief
- more announcements to follow!
Sept 17, 2022 – Regional Park in Auburn
(12:00 – 10 PM)
Includes a craft beer garden, GIANT kid zone, food court, crafts and vendors.
Grab your festival blanket, sunscreen as you prepare to dance into the night at one of Placer County’s most colorful events. Don’t forget to hydrate 🙂