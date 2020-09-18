Rocklin puts on fun twist to honor annual tradition

Rocklin, CA- 2020 has been nothing short of a wild ride on a long, strange trip. Rocklin’s Annual Hot Chili Cool Cars will be taking it to the streets tonight, Sept 18, in classic style with the Hot Chili Car Cruise.

This year would have marked the 27th Annual Hot Chili & Cool Cars Event.

A typical year sees thousands of visitors descend on Rocklin for the annual Hot Chili & Coll Cars event.

Classic cars will begin rolling down the streets at 6:30 pm. The smoke has cleared and the forecast calls for comfortable temps in the 70’s with clear skies and clean air.

Make it a party!

Snag some lawn chairs, snacks and a couple cold ones as you sit back and chill out with a little cruising entertainment.

Be safe, be smart and keep on rockin’!

The Route

Start – Front Street » Rocklin Road » 5th Street » Midas » Clover Valley Rd. » Rawhide » Midas » Whitney Blvd. » Crest » Stanford Ranch » Darby » Wesley » Stephanie Dr. » Windham Way » Wyckford Blvd. » Park Dr. » Stanford Ranch » Wildcat Blvd. » Ranch View Dr. » Stageline Cir. » Ranch View Dr. » Wildcat » Whitney Ranch Parkway



