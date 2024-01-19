Weekend snowfall to boost Sierra Nevada ski season

Olympic Valley, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts and Northern California are expecting an influx of visitors for another snow-filled weekend of fun on the slopes. A winter storm is moving in and could bring well over a foot of fresh snow at higher elevations.

This weekend’s storm is a welcome delight for skiers and snowboarders. For those not taking to the slopes, the snowfall offers an exceptional opportunity to soak in the stunning natural winter beauty of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada.

2024 Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Report

Boreal Ski Resort

Base: 63 inches

Season: 102 inches

https://www.rideboreal.com

Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Base: 26 inches

Season: 48 inches

https://www.diamondpeak.com

Heavenly Ski Resort

Base: 35 inches

Season: 67 inches

ttps://www.skiheavenly.com

Homewood Ski Resort

Base: 11 inches

Season: 29 inches

https://www.skihomewood.com

Kirkwood Ski Resort

Base: 43 inches

Season: 98 inches

https://www.kirkwood.com

Mt. Rose Ski Resort

Base: 40 inches

Season: 81 inches

https://skirose.com

Northstar at Tahoe Ski Resort

Base: 44 inches

Season: 90 inches

https://www.northstarcalifornia.com

Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort

Base: 39 inches

Season: 63 inches

https://www.sierraattahoe.com

Soda Springs Ski Resort

Base: 53 inches

Season: 87 inches

https://www.skisodasprings.com/

Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

Base : 22 inches

Season: 31 inches

https://www.palisadestahoe.com/

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort

Base: 29 inches

Season: 94 inches

https://www.sugarbowl.com

Tahoe Donner Ski Resort

Base: 12 inches

Season: 63 inches

https://www.tahoedonner.com

