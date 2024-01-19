Weekend snowfall to boost Sierra Nevada ski season
Olympic Valley, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts and Northern California are expecting an influx of visitors for another snow-filled weekend of fun on the slopes. A winter storm is moving in and could bring well over a foot of fresh snow at higher elevations.
This weekend’s storm is a welcome delight for skiers and snowboarders. For those not taking to the slopes, the snowfall offers an exceptional opportunity to soak in the stunning natural winter beauty of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada.
2024 Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Report
Boreal Ski Resort
Base: 63 inches
Season: 102 inches
https://www.rideboreal.com
Diamond Peak Ski Resort
Base: 26 inches
Season: 48 inches
https://www.diamondpeak.com
Heavenly Ski Resort
Base: 35 inches
Season: 67 inches
ttps://www.skiheavenly.com
Homewood Ski Resort
Base: 11 inches
Season: 29 inches
https://www.skihomewood.com
Kirkwood Ski Resort
Base: 43 inches
Season: 98 inches
https://www.kirkwood.com
Mt. Rose Ski Resort
Base: 40 inches
Season: 81 inches
https://skirose.com
Northstar at Tahoe Ski Resort
Base: 44 inches
Season: 90 inches
https://www.northstarcalifornia.com
Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort
Base: 39 inches
Season: 63 inches
https://www.sierraattahoe.com
Soda Springs Ski Resort
Base: 53 inches
Season: 87 inches
https://www.skisodasprings.com/
Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
Base : 22 inches
Season: 31 inches
https://www.palisadestahoe.com/
Sugar Bowl Ski Resort
Base: 29 inches
Season: 94 inches
https://www.sugarbowl.com
Tahoe Donner Ski Resort
Base: 12 inches
Season: 63 inches
https://www.tahoedonner.com
