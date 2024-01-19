Lake Tahoe Ski report

Weekend snowfall to boost Sierra Nevada ski season

Olympic Valley, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts and Northern California are expecting an influx of visitors for another snow-filled weekend of fun on the slopes. A winter storm is moving in and could bring well over a foot of fresh snow at higher elevations.

This weekend’s storm is a welcome delight for skiers and snowboarders. For those not taking to the slopes, the snowfall offers an exceptional opportunity to soak in the stunning natural winter beauty of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada.

2024 Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Report

Boreal Ski Resort

Base: 63 inches
Season: 102 inches
https://www.rideboreal.com

Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Base: 26 inches
Season: 48 inches
https://www.diamondpeak.com

Heavenly Ski Resort

Base: 35 inches
Season: 67 inches
ttps://www.skiheavenly.com

Homewood Ski Resort

Base: 11 inches
Season: 29 inches
https://www.skihomewood.com

Kirkwood Ski Resort

Base: 43 inches
Season: 98 inches
https://www.kirkwood.com

Mt. Rose Ski Resort

Base: 40 inches
Season: 81 inches
https://skirose.com

Northstar at Tahoe Ski Resort

Base: 44 inches
Season: 90 inches
https://www.northstarcalifornia.com

Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort

Base: 39 inches
Season: 63 inches
https://www.sierraattahoe.com

Soda Springs Ski Resort

Base: 53 inches
Season: 87 inches
https://www.skisodasprings.com/

Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

Base : 22 inches
Season: 31 inches
https://www.palisadestahoe.com/

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort

Base: 29 inches
Season: 94 inches
https://www.sugarbowl.com

Tahoe Donner Ski Resort

Base: 12 inches
Season: 63 inches
https://www.tahoedonner.com

Homewood Mountain Resort ski lifts under snow
Last year’s epic snowfall blanketed Sierra Nevada ski resorts
