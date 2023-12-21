Snow in Placer County

Updated Dec 20, 2023

Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. Last year, the 2022- 23 storm season was a banner year for snow. However, thus far the 2023-24 snow season is off to a slow start, this week’s storms should provide a boost to future updates.

Earlier and more devastating fire seasons and mandatory water restrictions have become the norm. The west continues to experience what scientists deem the worst megadrought in 1200 years.

California’s reservoirs remain at strong levels for this time of the year. Hope remain alive for another above average winter in the crucial Northern Sierra where snowmelt helps replenish the state’s largest reservoirs.

Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option for the Golden State and The West.

California Snowpack Water Content – Dec 20, 2023

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date
Northern Sierra2.436
Central Sierra2.737
Southern Sierra1.1020
Statewide2.3035
source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack Water Content – July 7, 2023

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date
Northern Sierra2.5727
Central Sierra1.9471
Southern Sierra1.30412
Statewide1.90381
source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date% Avg
year ago
Northern Sierra14.805763
Central Sierra17.006566
Southern Sierra14.106344
Statewide15.506360
source: CA Dept of Water Resources

Related

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
Marketing 2024! Click here to learn more about our services

▶ Related▶ More from Author