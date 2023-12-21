Updated Dec 20, 2023
Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. Last year, the 2022- 23 storm season was a banner year for snow. However, thus far the 2023-24 snow season is off to a slow start, this week’s storms should provide a boost to future updates.
Earlier and more devastating fire seasons and mandatory water restrictions have become the norm. The west continues to experience what scientists deem the worst megadrought in 1200 years.
California’s reservoirs remain at strong levels for this time of the year. Hope remain alive for another above average winter in the crucial Northern Sierra where snowmelt helps replenish the state’s largest reservoirs.
Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option for the Golden State and The West.
California Snowpack Water Content – Dec 20, 2023
|Region
|Water Content
(in inches)
|% Avg to Date
|Northern Sierra
|2.4
|36
|Central Sierra
|2.7
|37
|Southern Sierra
|1.10
|20
|Statewide
|2.30
|35
California Snowpack Water Content – July 7, 2023
|Region
|Water Content
(in inches)
|% Avg to Date
|Northern Sierra
|2.5
|727
|Central Sierra
|1.9
|471
|Southern Sierra
|1.30
|412
|Statewide
|1.90
|381
California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022
|Region
|Water Content
(in inches)
|% Avg to Date
|% Avg
year ago
|Northern Sierra
|14.80
|57
|63
|Central Sierra
|17.00
|65
|66
|Southern Sierra
|14.10
|63
|44
|Statewide
|15.50
|63
|60
