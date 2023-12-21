Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. Last year, the 2022- 23 storm season was a banner year for snow. However, thus far the 2023-24 snow season is off to a slow start, this week’s storms should provide a boost to future updates.

Earlier and more devastating fire seasons and mandatory water restrictions have become the norm. The west continues to experience what scientists deem the worst megadrought in 1200 years.

California’s reservoirs remain at strong levels for this time of the year. Hope remain alive for another above average winter in the crucial Northern Sierra where snowmelt helps replenish the state’s largest reservoirs.

Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option for the Golden State and The West.

California Snowpack Water Content – Dec 20, 2023

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date

Northern Sierra 2.4 36 Central Sierra 2.7 37 Southern Sierra 1.10 20 Statewide 2.30 35 source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack Water Content – July 7, 2023

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date

Northern Sierra 2.5 727 Central Sierra 1.9 471 Southern Sierra 1.30 412 Statewide 1.90 381 source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date % Avg

year ago Northern Sierra 14.80 57 63 Central Sierra 17.00 65 66 Southern Sierra 14.10 63 44 Statewide 15.50 63 60 source: CA Dept of Water Resources

