Free service to expand schedule this winter season

Olympic Valley, Calif. – Mountaineer, the service that offers free, on-demand winter transportation in Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows, will expand its operating schedule for the 2023-24 winter season.

Daily service in Olympic Valley and between the two valleys will be extended by 30 minutes until 11 p.m., and in Alpine Meadows, an additional day and another hour of service has been added to offer five days a week (Thursday-Monday) service until 6 p.m. These service expansions give residents and visitors more flexibility and opportunities to get around the resort without their personal vehicle.

“For those who live in or are visiting Olympic Valley or Alpine Meadows, Mountaineer has proven to be a reliable, easy way to get around the valleys without a car,” said Joy Doyle, Mountaineer executive director. “User feedback has helped us improve this free service as we enter year six. We’re encouraged that people are choosing to ride with Mountaineer and leave their car behind.}

“It’s better for the environment, helps decrease traffic by removing single passenger vehicles from local roadways and parking lots, and eliminates the hassle of driving in the snow – a win-win!” Joy Doyle

Winter Schedule

This winter, Mountaineer will operate its 9-passenger, dog-friendly vans equipped with ski/snowboard racks between December 8, 2023 and April 7, 2024 as follows:

Daily in Olympic Valley from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with service until 2 a.m. during WinterWonderGrass (April 5-7, 2024). Early morning service will also be offered beginning at 5 a.m. for the World Cup, Feb. 22-25, 2024.

Thursday through Monday in Alpine Meadows from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with additional service offered on Tuesday and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 19-20, Dec. 26-27, 2023 and Feb. 20-21, 2024.

Daily between Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Free Apps to get around

Passengers can request rides through the Mountaineer app, which is free to download in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Inter-valley transportation will continue to be provided between the two Palisades Tahoe base areas by the Base to Base Gondola, which operates daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Placer County’s TART Connect free on-demand microtransit service between Olympic Valley and Tahoe City, and between River Ranch and Tahoe City is offered daily from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight. Request these rides through the free TART Connect app.

“The expanded hours of the Mountaineer Shuttle showcase our ongoing efforts to offer unparalleled convenience and an environmentally conscious solution that allows our guests and residents alike to leave their vehicles at home and off the roads while enjoying all that both Valleys have to offer. This enhancement reinforces our dedication to ensuring that every aspect of our guest visit is as seamless and enjoyable as possible,” said Dee Byrne, COO of Palisades Tahoe.

Impact

A service created to benefit the environment, reduce traffic congestion and improve the guest experience, since its inception in December 2018, Mountaineer has taken 49,495 cars off the road and reduced Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) by 83,556 miles. This was accomplished in 506 operating days (16.6 operating months).

Learn more about Mountaineer and its operating schedule for the 2023-24 winter season at www.MountaineerTransit.org.

