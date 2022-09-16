Providing Meals in Rocklin, Diamond Springs and Placerville

Rocklin, Calif. The Salvation Army is responding to the Mosquito wildfire burning across several counties in Northern California. Our crews are feeding evacuees and survivors. The Salvation Army is providing meals at three different sites.

The wildfire started in Placer County and has destroyed homes and forced thousands to evacuate their homes in Foresthill, Georgetown, Volcanoville, and surrounding towns. It is burning in two counties: Placer and El Dorado. The fire has already burned 67,000 acres and is 20% contained.

(This Saturday, Sep 17th)

(This Saturday, Sep 17th) (This Saturday, Sep 17th)

(This Saturday, Sep 17th) (This Saturday, Sep 17th)

(This Saturday, Sep 17th) (This Saturday, Sep 17th)

(This Saturday, Sep 17th)

Rocklin

Sierra College, 5100 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95677

Diamond Springs

Green Valley Community Church, 2502 Country Club Dr, Cameron Park, CA 95682

Placerville

Cameron Park Community Center, 3500 Missouri Flat Rd, Placerville, CA 95667

Our Placer County Emergency Disaster Services team, which is now responding in Rocklin, is serving a shelter of 50 people 3 meals a day. In El Dorado County, our crews are serving over 100 people a day at 2 different shelter sites.

How To Help & Find Help

As the fires and our response ramps up, The Salvation Army will need the help and support of the community to continue serving those in need. By calling 1-888-SA-HELP1 or (888) 724-3571 you can find information on how to donate or find out where The Salvation Army is serving. This information is also available Online.