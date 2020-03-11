Swimmers to Compete at Roseville Aquatics Complex

Roseville, CA- The 20th annual Woodcreek High School Swim Invitational is splashing into the Roseville Aquatics Complex on March 13-14, 2020.

With more than 1,000 student athletes competing from 25 teams, this promises to be a fun meet with plenty of fast swimming.

Friday, March 13 swimmers will begin warming up at 11:30 a.m. with races starting at 1 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 warm-ups start at 8:30 a.m. and the meet will begin at 10 a.m.

Roseville Aquatic Complex

The Roseville Aquatics Complex includes the Summer Sanders Olympic-size competition pool, a zero-depth recreation pool with beach entry, a 150-foot water-slide, and a children’s interactive water play area. Programs available at this facility include the Woodcreek Seawolves Competitive Swim Team, family night swimming, recreational swimming, a variety of morning, afternoon and evening swim lessons, and water polo camps.