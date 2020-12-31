Pedestrian sustains life-threatening injuries

Sacramento, CA- On December 23, 2020 at approximately 6:40 PM, North Sacramento CHP Area units were dispatched to a call of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian that occurred within the ARCO Gas Station, located at 2200 El Camino Avenue, in Sacramento.

Upon arrival on scene, CHP Area units discovered that a 34-year old female from Sacramento had sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of being involved in a collision with an unknown vehicle. The 34-year old female was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for her injuries. The vehicle involved fled the scene of the collision prior to CHP units arriving on scene.

Upon further investigation, North Sacramento CHP Area officers determined the vehicle involved to be a maroon over silver, large capacity van, driven by an unknown male.

Any persons who may have witnessed this collision or who can provide any additional information should call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.