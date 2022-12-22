New California Laws 2023: Part Nine

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 9 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes school accountability, vehicle history, reproductive health, Medi-Cal, property tax, bereavement leave and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 9

BILL TITLE AB-1863 Income tax: CalFile: online tax filing: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. AB-1866 Irrevocable trusts: limitations. AB-1867 School facilities: modernization projects: bathrooms. AB-1868 School accountability: English language acquisition status: data. AB-1871 Vehicle history reports. AB-1876 Substitute teachers: emergency career substitute teaching permit: employment verification. AB-1882 Hospitals: seismic safety. AB-1885 Cannabis and cannabis products: animals: veterinary medicine. AB-1894 Integrated cannabis vaporizer: packaging, labeling, advertisement, and marketing. AB-1899 Crimes: false personation. AB-1901 Dog training services: disclosure requirement. AB-1902 Resource conservation: resource conservation districts. AB-1904 Consumers Legal Remedies Act: covered person. AB-1906 Voluntary stream restoration: property owner liability: indemnification: claims. AB-1907 Long-term health care facilities: inspections. AB-1909 Vehicles: bicycle omnibus bill. AB-1912 Emergency apportionments: closure and consolidation requirements. AB-1914 Resource family approval: training. AB-1918 California Reproductive Health Service Corps. AB-1923 Partnership academies: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). AB-1924 Criminal law: certificate of rehabilitation. AB-1925 County and district offices: qualifications. AB-1929 Medi-Cal benefits: violence prevention services. AB-1932 Public contracts: construction manager at-risk construction contracts. AB-1933 Property taxation: welfare exemption: nonprofit corporation: low-income families. AB-1936 University of California: Hastings College of the Law. AB-1938 Traffic safety: speed limits. AB-1942 Community colleges: funding: instructional service agreements with public safety agencies. AB-1946 Electric bicycles: safety and training program. AB-1949 Employees: bereavement leave.

