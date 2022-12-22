New California Laws 2023: Part Nine
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 9 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes school accountability, vehicle history, reproductive health, Medi-Cal, property tax, bereavement leave and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 9
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-1863
|Income tax: CalFile: online tax filing: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
|AB-1866
|Irrevocable trusts: limitations.
|AB-1867
|School facilities: modernization projects: bathrooms.
|AB-1868
|School accountability: English language acquisition status: data.
|AB-1871
|Vehicle history reports.
|AB-1876
|Substitute teachers: emergency career substitute teaching permit: employment verification.
|AB-1882
|Hospitals: seismic safety.
|AB-1885
|Cannabis and cannabis products: animals: veterinary medicine.
|AB-1894
|Integrated cannabis vaporizer: packaging, labeling, advertisement, and marketing.
|AB-1899
|Crimes: false personation.
|AB-1901
|Dog training services: disclosure requirement.
|AB-1902
|Resource conservation: resource conservation districts.
|AB-1904
|Consumers Legal Remedies Act: covered person.
|AB-1906
|Voluntary stream restoration: property owner liability: indemnification: claims.
|AB-1907
|Long-term health care facilities: inspections.
|AB-1909
|Vehicles: bicycle omnibus bill.
|AB-1912
|Emergency apportionments: closure and consolidation requirements.
|AB-1914
|Resource family approval: training.
|AB-1918
|California Reproductive Health Service Corps.
|AB-1923
|Partnership academies: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
|AB-1924
|Criminal law: certificate of rehabilitation.
|AB-1925
|County and district offices: qualifications.
|AB-1929
|Medi-Cal benefits: violence prevention services.
|AB-1932
|Public contracts: construction manager at-risk construction contracts.
|AB-1933
|Property taxation: welfare exemption: nonprofit corporation: low-income families.
|AB-1936
|University of California: Hastings College of the Law.
|AB-1938
|Traffic safety: speed limits.
|AB-1942
|Community colleges: funding: instructional service agreements with public safety agencies.
|AB-1946
|Electric bicycles: safety and training program.
|AB-1949
|Employees: bereavement leave.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023
To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)