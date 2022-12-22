New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part Nine

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 9 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes school accountability, vehicle history, reproductive health, Medi-Cal, property tax, bereavement leave and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 9

BILLTITLE
AB-1863Income tax: CalFile: online tax filing: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
AB-1866Irrevocable trusts: limitations.
AB-1867School facilities: modernization projects: bathrooms.
AB-1868School accountability: English language acquisition status: data.
AB-1871Vehicle history reports.
AB-1876Substitute teachers: emergency career substitute teaching permit: employment verification.
AB-1882Hospitals: seismic safety.
AB-1885Cannabis and cannabis products: animals: veterinary medicine.
AB-1894Integrated cannabis vaporizer: packaging, labeling, advertisement, and marketing.
AB-1899Crimes: false personation.
AB-1901Dog training services: disclosure requirement.
AB-1902Resource conservation: resource conservation districts.
AB-1904Consumers Legal Remedies Act: covered person.
AB-1906Voluntary stream restoration: property owner liability: indemnification: claims.
AB-1907Long-term health care facilities: inspections.
AB-1909Vehicles: bicycle omnibus bill.
AB-1912Emergency apportionments: closure and consolidation requirements.
AB-1914Resource family approval: training.
AB-1918California Reproductive Health Service Corps.
AB-1923Partnership academies: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
AB-1924Criminal law: certificate of rehabilitation.
AB-1925County and district offices: qualifications.
AB-1929Medi-Cal benefits: violence prevention services.
AB-1932Public contracts: construction manager at-risk construction contracts.
AB-1933Property taxation: welfare exemption: nonprofit corporation: low-income families.
AB-1936University of California: Hastings College of the Law.
AB-1938Traffic safety: speed limits.
AB-1942Community colleges: funding: instructional service agreements with public safety agencies.
AB-1946Electric bicycles: safety and training program.
AB-1949Employees: bereavement leave.

