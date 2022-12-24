New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part Ten

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 10 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes disparities in developmental services, correctional facilities, organic waste, CSU, hotel shelter programs, small biz, jury duty and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 10

BillTitle
AB-1954Physicians and surgeons: treatment and medication of patients using cannabis.
AB-1957Disparities within the developmental services system.
AB-1958The Community College Student Access, Retention, and Debt Cancellation Program.
AB-1959Food and agriculture: omnibus bill.
AB-1963California State University and University of California: gene synthesis providers.
AB-1968Public postsecondary education: uniform informational guidance for sexual assault survivors.
AB-1971County Employees Retirement Law of 1937.
AB-1974Correctional facilities: service of process.
AB-1978Department of Housing and Community Development: powers.
AB-1981Jury duty.
AB-1982Telehealth: dental care.
AB-1985Organic waste: recovered organic waste product procurement targets.
AB-1989Commercial property insurance: vehicle barrier discount.
AB-1991Motels and hotels: publicly funded shelter programs.
AB-1997California State University: emergency response programs: report.
AB-1998Community colleges: nonresident tuition fees: Western Undergraduate Exchange.
AB-2000Motor vehicle speed contests and exhibitions of speed: offstreet parking facilities.
AB-2001California Financing Law: remote work.
AB-2004California DREAM Loan Program.
AB-2006Regulatory agreements: compliance monitoring.
AB-2011Affordable Housing and High Road Jobs Act of 2022.
AB-2015Sacramento Regional Transit District: board of directors: voting procedures: contracting authority: retirement board.
AB-2019Small business enterprises.
AB-2022State government.
AB-2023Jails: discharge plans.
AB-2028Pupil instruction: bicycle and scooter safety instruction.
AB-2030County of Fresno Citizens Redistricting Commission.
AB-2031Mobilehome Residency Law: management meetings with homeowners.
AB-2037Polling places: alcoholic beverages.
AB-2038School finance: administrative employees to teacher ratio.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023

New California Laws

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.

