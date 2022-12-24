New California Laws 2023: Part Ten
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 10 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes disparities in developmental services, correctional facilities, organic waste, CSU, hotel shelter programs, small biz, jury duty and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 10
|Bill
|Title
|AB-1954
|Physicians and surgeons: treatment and medication of patients using cannabis.
|AB-1957
|Disparities within the developmental services system.
|AB-1958
|The Community College Student Access, Retention, and Debt Cancellation Program.
|AB-1959
|Food and agriculture: omnibus bill.
|AB-1963
|California State University and University of California: gene synthesis providers.
|AB-1968
|Public postsecondary education: uniform informational guidance for sexual assault survivors.
|AB-1971
|County Employees Retirement Law of 1937.
|AB-1974
|Correctional facilities: service of process.
|AB-1978
|Department of Housing and Community Development: powers.
|AB-1981
|Jury duty.
|AB-1982
|Telehealth: dental care.
|AB-1985
|Organic waste: recovered organic waste product procurement targets.
|AB-1989
|Commercial property insurance: vehicle barrier discount.
|AB-1991
|Motels and hotels: publicly funded shelter programs.
|AB-1997
|California State University: emergency response programs: report.
|AB-1998
|Community colleges: nonresident tuition fees: Western Undergraduate Exchange.
|AB-2000
|Motor vehicle speed contests and exhibitions of speed: offstreet parking facilities.
|AB-2001
|California Financing Law: remote work.
|AB-2004
|California DREAM Loan Program.
|AB-2006
|Regulatory agreements: compliance monitoring.
|AB-2011
|Affordable Housing and High Road Jobs Act of 2022.
|AB-2015
|Sacramento Regional Transit District: board of directors: voting procedures: contracting authority: retirement board.
|AB-2019
|Small business enterprises.
|AB-2022
|State government.
|AB-2023
|Jails: discharge plans.
|AB-2028
|Pupil instruction: bicycle and scooter safety instruction.
|AB-2030
|County of Fresno Citizens Redistricting Commission.
|AB-2031
|Mobilehome Residency Law: management meetings with homeowners.
|AB-2037
|Polling places: alcoholic beverages.
|AB-2038
|School finance: administrative employees to teacher ratio.
