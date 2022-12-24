New California Laws 2023: Part Ten

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 10 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes disparities in developmental services, correctional facilities, organic waste, CSU, hotel shelter programs, small biz, jury duty and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 10

Bill Title AB-1954 Physicians and surgeons: treatment and medication of patients using cannabis. AB-1957 Disparities within the developmental services system. AB-1958 The Community College Student Access, Retention, and Debt Cancellation Program. AB-1959 Food and agriculture: omnibus bill. AB-1963 California State University and University of California: gene synthesis providers. AB-1968 Public postsecondary education: uniform informational guidance for sexual assault survivors. AB-1971 County Employees Retirement Law of 1937. AB-1974 Correctional facilities: service of process. AB-1978 Department of Housing and Community Development: powers. AB-1981 Jury duty. AB-1982 Telehealth: dental care. AB-1985 Organic waste: recovered organic waste product procurement targets. AB-1989 Commercial property insurance: vehicle barrier discount. AB-1991 Motels and hotels: publicly funded shelter programs. AB-1997 California State University: emergency response programs: report. AB-1998 Community colleges: nonresident tuition fees: Western Undergraduate Exchange. AB-2000 Motor vehicle speed contests and exhibitions of speed: offstreet parking facilities. AB-2001 California Financing Law: remote work. AB-2004 California DREAM Loan Program. AB-2006 Regulatory agreements: compliance monitoring. AB-2011 Affordable Housing and High Road Jobs Act of 2022. AB-2015 Sacramento Regional Transit District: board of directors: voting procedures: contracting authority: retirement board. AB-2019 Small business enterprises. AB-2022 State government. AB-2023 Jails: discharge plans. AB-2028 Pupil instruction: bicycle and scooter safety instruction. AB-2030 County of Fresno Citizens Redistricting Commission. AB-2031 Mobilehome Residency Law: management meetings with homeowners. AB-2037 Polling places: alcoholic beverages. AB-2038 School finance: administrative employees to teacher ratio.

