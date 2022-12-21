New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part Eight

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 8 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes California Trails System, Immunization registry, PERS, foreclosure, unemployment, substance abuse treatment and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 8

BILLTITLE
AB-1788Sex trafficking: hotels: actual knowledge or reckless disregard: civil penalty.
AB-1789Outdoor recreation: California Recreational Trails System Plan.
AB-1793Hazardous waste: identification: acute aquatic toxicity criterion.
AB-1796Public postsecondary education: reenrollment.
AB-1797Immunization registry.
AB-1798Campaign disclosure: advertisements.
AB-1800Driver’s licenses: bone marrow and blood stem cell registry.
AB-1801State holidays: Genocide Remembrance Day.
AB-1802Limited liability companies.
AB-1803Court fees: ability to pay.
AB-1805Unemployment: online information: Federal Unemployment Tax Act tax credit.
AB-1810Pupil health: seizure disorders.
AB-1811Local flood protection: planning: climate change.
AB-1813State Athletic Commission Act: officers and personnel.
AB-1817Product safety: textile articles: perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
AB-1823Student health insurance.
AB-1824Public employees’ retirement.
AB-1825Fruit, nut, and vegetable standards: out-of-state processing.
AB-1832Waters subject to tidal influence: hard mineral extraction.
AB-1833San Diego Metropolitan Transit Development Board: North County Transit District: consolidated agency: public contracting.
AB-1837Residential real property: foreclosure.
AB-1842Firearms: restocking fee.
AB-1845Metropolitan Water District of Southern California: alternative project delivery methods.
AB-1848Redistricting.
AB-1851Public works: prevailing wage: hauling.
AB-1852Health facilities: automated drug delivery systems.
AB-1854Unemployment insurance: work sharing plans.
AB-1855Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program: facility access.
AB-1857Solid waste.
AB-1860Substance abuse treatment: registration and certification.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023

New California Laws

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)

▶ Related▶ More from Author