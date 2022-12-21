New California Laws 2023: Part Eight
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 8 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes California Trails System, Immunization registry, PERS, foreclosure, unemployment, substance abuse treatment and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 8
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-1788
|Sex trafficking: hotels: actual knowledge or reckless disregard: civil penalty.
|AB-1789
|Outdoor recreation: California Recreational Trails System Plan.
|AB-1793
|Hazardous waste: identification: acute aquatic toxicity criterion.
|AB-1796
|Public postsecondary education: reenrollment.
|AB-1797
|Immunization registry.
|AB-1798
|Campaign disclosure: advertisements.
|AB-1800
|Driver’s licenses: bone marrow and blood stem cell registry.
|AB-1801
|State holidays: Genocide Remembrance Day.
|AB-1802
|Limited liability companies.
|AB-1803
|Court fees: ability to pay.
|AB-1805
|Unemployment: online information: Federal Unemployment Tax Act tax credit.
|AB-1810
|Pupil health: seizure disorders.
|AB-1811
|Local flood protection: planning: climate change.
|AB-1813
|State Athletic Commission Act: officers and personnel.
|AB-1817
|Product safety: textile articles: perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
|AB-1823
|Student health insurance.
|AB-1824
|Public employees’ retirement.
|AB-1825
|Fruit, nut, and vegetable standards: out-of-state processing.
|AB-1832
|Waters subject to tidal influence: hard mineral extraction.
|AB-1833
|San Diego Metropolitan Transit Development Board: North County Transit District: consolidated agency: public contracting.
|AB-1837
|Residential real property: foreclosure.
|AB-1842
|Firearms: restocking fee.
|AB-1845
|Metropolitan Water District of Southern California: alternative project delivery methods.
|AB-1848
|Redistricting.
|AB-1851
|Public works: prevailing wage: hauling.
|AB-1852
|Health facilities: automated drug delivery systems.
|AB-1854
|Unemployment insurance: work sharing plans.
|AB-1855
|Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program: facility access.
|AB-1857
|Solid waste.
|AB-1860
|Substance abuse treatment: registration and certification.
