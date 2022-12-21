New California Laws 2023: Part Eight

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 8 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes California Trails System, Immunization registry, PERS, foreclosure, unemployment, substance abuse treatment and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 8

BILL TITLE AB-1788 Sex trafficking: hotels: actual knowledge or reckless disregard: civil penalty. AB-1789 Outdoor recreation: California Recreational Trails System Plan. AB-1793 Hazardous waste: identification: acute aquatic toxicity criterion. AB-1796 Public postsecondary education: reenrollment. AB-1797 Immunization registry. AB-1798 Campaign disclosure: advertisements. AB-1800 Driver’s licenses: bone marrow and blood stem cell registry. AB-1801 State holidays: Genocide Remembrance Day. AB-1802 Limited liability companies. AB-1803 Court fees: ability to pay. AB-1805 Unemployment: online information: Federal Unemployment Tax Act tax credit. AB-1810 Pupil health: seizure disorders. AB-1811 Local flood protection: planning: climate change. AB-1813 State Athletic Commission Act: officers and personnel. AB-1817 Product safety: textile articles: perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). AB-1823 Student health insurance. AB-1824 Public employees’ retirement. AB-1825 Fruit, nut, and vegetable standards: out-of-state processing. AB-1832 Waters subject to tidal influence: hard mineral extraction. AB-1833 San Diego Metropolitan Transit Development Board: North County Transit District: consolidated agency: public contracting. AB-1837 Residential real property: foreclosure. AB-1842 Firearms: restocking fee. AB-1845 Metropolitan Water District of Southern California: alternative project delivery methods. AB-1848 Redistricting. AB-1851 Public works: prevailing wage: hauling. AB-1852 Health facilities: automated drug delivery systems. AB-1854 Unemployment insurance: work sharing plans. AB-1855 Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program: facility access. AB-1857 Solid waste. AB-1860 Substance abuse treatment: registration and certification.

