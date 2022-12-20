New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part Seven

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 7 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes community colleges, catalytic converters, flash incarceration, workers comp, DMV, firearms, migrant education, and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 7

BILLTITLE
AB-1731Postsecondary education: Title 38 awards: postsecondary educational institutions: application for approval or renewal.
AB-1732Emergency services: hit-and-run incidents: Yellow Alert.
AB-1734Alcoholic beverages: licensed premises: retail sales and consumption.
AB-1735Foster care: rights.
AB-1736Community colleges: student government.
AB-1738Building standards: installation of electric vehicle charging stations: existing buildings.
AB-1740Catalytic converters.
AB-1741Transgender Day of Remembrance.
AB-1742California Cigarette Fire Safety and Firefighter Protection Act: Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.
AB-1743General plan: annual report.
AB-1744Probation and mandatory supervision: flash incarceration.
AB-1745Trusts: notifications.
AB-1747Contractors: disciplinary action.
AB-1749Community emissions reduction programs: toxic air contaminants and criteria air pollutants.
AB-1751Workers’ compensation: COVID-19: critical workers.
AB-1757California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006: climate goal: natural and working lands.
AB-1758Board of Behavioral Sciences: marriage and family therapists: clinical social workers: professional clinical counselors: supervision of applicants for licensure via videoconferencing.
AB-1759Board of Behavioral Sciences: licensees and registrants: marriage and family therapy, educational psychology, clinical social work, and professional clinical counseling.
AB-1760Bulk merchandise pallets.
AB-1762State Capitol: Gold Star Families monument.
AB-1765Marks-Roos Local Bond Pooling Act of 1985: rate reduction bonds: review.
AB-1766Department of Motor Vehicles: driver’s licenses and identification cards.
AB-1769Firearms: prohibited places.
AB-1775Occupational safety: live events.
AB-1776Resource conservation districts: California Prompt Payment Act.
AB-1777Migrant education: extended school year program: average daily attendance.
AB-1780Corporations: shareholders’ meetings: remote communication.
AB-1781Safe transportation of dogs and cats.
AB-1783Lobbying: administrative actions.
AB-1787Pesticide testing.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023

New California Laws

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.

