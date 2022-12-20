New California Laws 2023: Part Seven

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 7 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes community colleges, catalytic converters, flash incarceration, workers comp, DMV, firearms, migrant education, and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 7

BILL TITLE AB-1731 Postsecondary education: Title 38 awards: postsecondary educational institutions: application for approval or renewal. AB-1732 Emergency services: hit-and-run incidents: Yellow Alert. AB-1734 Alcoholic beverages: licensed premises: retail sales and consumption. AB-1735 Foster care: rights. AB-1736 Community colleges: student government. AB-1738 Building standards: installation of electric vehicle charging stations: existing buildings. AB-1740 Catalytic converters. AB-1741 Transgender Day of Remembrance. AB-1742 California Cigarette Fire Safety and Firefighter Protection Act: Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. AB-1743 General plan: annual report. AB-1744 Probation and mandatory supervision: flash incarceration. AB-1745 Trusts: notifications. AB-1747 Contractors: disciplinary action. AB-1749 Community emissions reduction programs: toxic air contaminants and criteria air pollutants. AB-1751 Workers’ compensation: COVID-19: critical workers. AB-1757 California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006: climate goal: natural and working lands. AB-1758 Board of Behavioral Sciences: marriage and family therapists: clinical social workers: professional clinical counselors: supervision of applicants for licensure via videoconferencing. AB-1759 Board of Behavioral Sciences: licensees and registrants: marriage and family therapy, educational psychology, clinical social work, and professional clinical counseling. AB-1760 Bulk merchandise pallets. AB-1762 State Capitol: Gold Star Families monument. AB-1765 Marks-Roos Local Bond Pooling Act of 1985: rate reduction bonds: review. AB-1766 Department of Motor Vehicles: driver’s licenses and identification cards. AB-1769 Firearms: prohibited places. AB-1775 Occupational safety: live events. AB-1776 Resource conservation districts: California Prompt Payment Act. AB-1777 Migrant education: extended school year program: average daily attendance. AB-1780 Corporations: shareholders’ meetings: remote communication. AB-1781 Safe transportation of dogs and cats. AB-1783 Lobbying: administrative actions. AB-1787 Pesticide testing.

