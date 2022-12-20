New California Laws 2023: Part Seven
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 7 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes community colleges, catalytic converters, flash incarceration, workers comp, DMV, firearms, migrant education, and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 7
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-1731
|Postsecondary education: Title 38 awards: postsecondary educational institutions: application for approval or renewal.
|AB-1732
|Emergency services: hit-and-run incidents: Yellow Alert.
|AB-1734
|Alcoholic beverages: licensed premises: retail sales and consumption.
|AB-1735
|Foster care: rights.
|AB-1736
|Community colleges: student government.
|AB-1738
|Building standards: installation of electric vehicle charging stations: existing buildings.
|AB-1740
|Catalytic converters.
|AB-1741
|Transgender Day of Remembrance.
|AB-1742
|California Cigarette Fire Safety and Firefighter Protection Act: Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.
|AB-1743
|General plan: annual report.
|AB-1744
|Probation and mandatory supervision: flash incarceration.
|AB-1745
|Trusts: notifications.
|AB-1747
|Contractors: disciplinary action.
|AB-1749
|Community emissions reduction programs: toxic air contaminants and criteria air pollutants.
|AB-1751
|Workers’ compensation: COVID-19: critical workers.
|AB-1757
|California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006: climate goal: natural and working lands.
|AB-1758
|Board of Behavioral Sciences: marriage and family therapists: clinical social workers: professional clinical counselors: supervision of applicants for licensure via videoconferencing.
|AB-1759
|Board of Behavioral Sciences: licensees and registrants: marriage and family therapy, educational psychology, clinical social work, and professional clinical counseling.
|AB-1760
|Bulk merchandise pallets.
|AB-1762
|State Capitol: Gold Star Families monument.
|AB-1765
|Marks-Roos Local Bond Pooling Act of 1985: rate reduction bonds: review.
|AB-1766
|Department of Motor Vehicles: driver’s licenses and identification cards.
|AB-1769
|Firearms: prohibited places.
|AB-1775
|Occupational safety: live events.
|AB-1776
|Resource conservation districts: California Prompt Payment Act.
|AB-1777
|Migrant education: extended school year program: average daily attendance.
|AB-1780
|Corporations: shareholders’ meetings: remote communication.
|AB-1781
|Safe transportation of dogs and cats.
|AB-1783
|Lobbying: administrative actions.
|AB-1787
|Pesticide testing.
