Improve your community and your outlook
Roseville, Calif.- Looking to be part of positive, local solutions? You’re not alone. Improve your community and your own outlook on life by engaging with volunteer opportunities.
Consider becoming involved in helping others in your community. Local volunteering can be an rewarding way to engage with others for positive outcomes. It’s also one of the easiest methods to impact your city in a meaningful way.
“helping others fundamentally changes how you view struggles happening within your own community”Joshua M.
The City of Roseville Volunteer Center makes it easy for those who have always wanted to volunteer, yet never really knew where to start. The site offers the ability to search by volunteer opportunities and criteria that matches your interests and fits your scheduling availability. Smart!
Volunteer Opportunities
- AFS Intercultural Programs
- American Cancer Society
- American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
- American Cancer Society Relay For Life
- American Discovery Homestay Program
- Aspect Foundation International Student Exchange
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Sacramento
- Bristol Hospice Volunteer Services
- Bristol Hospice, LLC
- Child Advocates of Placer County
- Community Resource Council
- Goodwill Industries Sacramento Valley Northern Nevada
- Horses For Healing, Inc.
- Itsie Bitsie Rescue Inc.
- Junior Achievement of Sacramento
- Junior League of Sacramento
- Just Math, Inc.
- Kids First Family Resource Centers
- Lakeside Therapeutic Riding Center
- Lighthouse Counseling & Family Resource Center
- Long Term Care Ombudsman Program Area Agency on Aging Area 4
- MADD Mother’s Against Drunk Driving
- Making Memories Breast Cancer Foundation
- Meals on Wheels by ACC
- Pacific Forest Institute/William Jessup University
- PIRS-Fix It Program
- Placer County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy
- Placer Dispute Resolution Service
- Placer Nature Center
- Placer Theatre Ballet
- reCREATE
- Ride To Walk
- Rocklin Historical Society
- Ronald McDonald House Charities NC
- Roseville Historical Society
- Roseville R.E.C.
- Roseville Urban Forest Foundation
- RRUFF
- Seniors First
- Sierra Family Services, Inc.
- Stand Up Placer
- Supporting Community Connections
- The California Museum
- The Lazarus Project, Inc.
- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
- The Northern California Chapter of The Neuropathy Association
- United Advocates for Children and Families
- VIP Mentors
- WEAVE, Inc.
“The City of Roseville Volunteer Center provides opportunities for Roseville and South Placer County residents to contribute to their community. Volunteers have an opportunity to discover new interests, meet new people, and develop new skills. Assignments can be made available on a long and short-term basis, depending on needs of the organization and commitment level of the volunteer.”
To begin your journey, search for the perfect opportunity at City of Roseville Volunteer Center.
