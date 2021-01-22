Popularity of attraction keeps the fun going

Folsom, CA – The Folsom Historic District is pleased to announce that the seasonal ice rink has been extended until February 15th.

The community ice rink has been very well received this year, as it has been one of the only approved outdoor activities allowed during this time of Covid restrictions. 90 minute sessions begin daily at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm. The Ice rink crew has worked diligently to comply with all the stipulations of being open, including limiting session capacity, distancing and sanitizing handrails and skates between sessions, etc.

Visitors will find free parking at 905 Leidesdorff St which is adjacent to the plaza where the circular ice rink is located.

Tickets

Each session is 90 minutes long and we encourage skaters to pre-purchase tickets online at www.folsomicerink.com so their spot on the ice is guaranteed. General admission is $15.00 which also includes the ice skate rental. Ice skating sessions sell out quickly during popular session times due to the limited capacity.

Bring your family ice skating to work out some energy and enjoy the sights and sounds of this unique ice rink located around the historic railroad turntable. After your skating session we invite you to spend time in the Historic District enjoying our family-owned shops and eateries. Join the Shop Small movement and help business in the community you live in to thrive!